Filipino star Lito Adiwang reveals he called up “old coaches at the international level” in his comeback fight against Adrian Mattheis

Strawweight MMA standout Lito Adiwang called in some old reinforcements for his return to action last year.

In March 2020, ‘Thunder Kid’ suffered an unfortunate knee injury in the second round of his scrap with Jeremy Miado at the promotion’s 10th-anniversary showcase ONE X. 18 months later, Adiwang returned and looked better than ever, earning a spectacular 23-second knockout against Indonesia’s Adrian Mattheis.

Though he had already moved on to his new gym — Soma Fight Club in Bali — Adiwang revealed that he called in some help for his big comeback.

“In my comeback fight against Mattheis, first of all, I reached out to my old coaches at the international level if they could help,” Adiwang told The MMA Superfan. “So the training ground became Thailand, but I only went to Bali because one of my friends and co-athletes has a gym here. So the plan was to get the coaches and continue the training here in Bali.”

Considering the result, we’ll say Lito Adiwang made a wise decision in making the call.

Lito Adiwang seeking third-straight win in his meeting with Danial Williams

Six weeks removed from his impressive victory over Mattheis, Lito Adiwang returned for a rematch against Jeremy Miado at ONE Fight Night 16. ‘Thunder Kid’ damn near finished things in the opening round, but Miado managed to weather the storm and survive the full 15 minutes. But by the time the final bell rang, there was no doubt as to who would have their hand raised.

Adiwang scored his second-straight victory, setting him up for a high-stakes strawweight MMA clash with three-sport superstar Danial Williams this Friday night at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. A win over ‘Mini T’ could potentially push Adiwang into the stacked division’s top five, setting the stage for a potential meeting with reigning ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in US primetime on February 16.