FREE FULL FIGHT: Prajanchai gets into a Muay Thai brawl against fellow Thai star Kompet in Bangkok

Few things bring as much adrenaline as watching a knock-down, drag-out, guns-blazing Muay Thai fight, which is what Prajanchai PK Saenchai gave ONE Championship fans last year.

At the very first ONE Friday Fights on January 20, 2023, the current ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion shared the ONE ring with the debuting Kompet Fairtex in the co-main event.

Fans had already known of the quality that Prajanchai brings with him to every bout that he competed in, and Kompet was eager to stand toe-to-toe with his older counterpart.

From the get-go, both fighters fired loaded bombs from all angles, narrowly missing out on landing the fight-ending blow as they slipped and weaved through their attacks.

Obviously, some blows that landed right on target and every cracking hit would make the fans inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, oohing and aahing.

Prajanchai and Kompet treated the fans to a high-octane, non-stop bout, and when it was all said and done, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product had his hand raised in victory.

Relive their thrilling encounter below:

Prajanchai's dream of two-sport dominance dashed

The 29-year-old from Bangkok, Thailand, was supposed to compete on Friday, April 5 in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 as he looked to challenge Jonathan Di Bella for the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship.

However, Di Bella could not pass ONE Championship's stringent hydration testing and was stripped of the world title because of it, later being brought to the hospital.

It was there that Di Bella elected to withdraw from the bout altogether, leaving Prajanchai off the card entirely as no replacement fighter was available.

Regardless, ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

