“Get that win back” – Luke Lessei targeting a rematch with Jo Nattawut after big win over Eddie Abasolo

American Muay Thai striker Luke Lessei says he’s targeting a rematch with ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut after a big win over Eddie Abasolo last Friday.

Lessie headed towards the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for the second time at ONE Fight Night 19 with a chip on his shoulder after losing his debutant fight against Nattawut last December.

Figuring he had something to prove, Lessei managed to pull off a razor-close split-decision victory over fellow American Eddie Abasolo following three rounds of sensational action.

He certainly demonstrated toughness and perseverance in the face of adversity - a common theme prevalent in his performances - to maintain a position in the top five featherweight rankings.

“I definitely just want to keep going up in the ranks,” he told ONE at the OFN19 post-event interviews. “I would like to rematch Jo Nattawut probably sometime down the road, get that win back.”

Nattawut vs. Lessei at ONE Fight Night 17 was one of the most memorable Muay Thai fights we’ve seen take place in Bangkok. The two strikers put on a masterful back-and-forth performance, highlighting the best of their capabilities in three full rounds.

Regrettably, after pouring his heart and soul into winning the bout, Lessei lost to Nattawut by unanimous decision. Back on the winning track, there’s no doubt of a rematch against the Thai veteran in the future.

“The best food is always cooked slow” - Chef Luke Lessei compares first victory to slow-cooked food.

Over the weekend, Muay Thai striker Luke Lessei expressed extreme happiness over his first victory in ONE Championship via a viral Instagram reel.

The self-described “chef” was fresh out of his battle with Eddie Abasolo when he compared his first victory to a slowly cooked food.

“It took a little bit, but the best food is always cooked slowly. So sometimes, it takes a bit to get the W.”

Expect bigger things happening for this 27-year-old Iowa native. Something tells us that he’ll shake the division with his presence for the remainder of his career in ONE.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 19 is available free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada