“Going to move forward” - Akbar Abdullaev ready to crack into featherweight rankings after staying perfect at ONE Fight Night 22

Streaking featherweight MMA fighter Akbar Abdullaev is looking to have a world title shot anytime in the near future. Until that opportunity comes, he vows to continue forging ahead and proving himself to be worthy.

The 26-year-old Kyrgyzstani fighter chalked up his third straight KO victory at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 in Bangkok, Thailand. He stopped the previously in-form Halil Amir in the second round of their featured featherweight MMA clash.

He did it with a solid left hook off a clinch midway into the second frame that instantly dropped cold his Turkish opponent.

The win is expected to thrust Akbar Abdullaev into the top five in the rankings in the featherweight MMA division, which is currently ruled by reigning champion Tang Kai of China.

But while he welcomes his possible inclusion in the shortlist of top contenders, the Al Munar Team and Tiger Muay Thai affiliate underscored the push does not stop for him.

He told the South China Morning Post following his latest victory:

"To all my fans, all the people who believe in me, we're going to move forward. We're gonna keep believing, keep believing, and just push forward."

See the full interview below:

Currently in the top five contender list in the featherweight MMA division are Thanh Le of the United States at No.1, followed by Garry Tonon, also of the U.S., and Ilya Freymanov of Russia. Rounding out the list are Martin Nguyen of Australia and Shamil Gasanov of Russia.

The replay of the full card of ONE Fight Night 22 is available to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Akbar Abdullaev ecstatic after sustaining winning form at ONE Fight Night 22

Akbar Abdullaev is delighted to have sustained his solid form at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 in Bangkok, Thailand, describing it as being dream-like.

'Bakal' sent Turkish opponent Halil Amir to a second-round TKO defeat in their featherweight MMA showdown in the event held at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

At the post-event press conference for ONE Fight Night 22. Abdullaev shared his excitement over his latest victory which has fortified his standing among the emerging contenders in the featherweight division.

He said:

'I'm feeling great. I'm feeling great. I'm feeling the best. It's like a dream now. I'm feeling like I'm in a dream and I'm happy. I'm really happy."

The win was the third straight for Abdullaev in as many matches in ONE Championship. All of his victories have come by way of knockout.