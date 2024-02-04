  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Good, I'm out" - Charles Radtke walks out after media stops asking questions over money demand at UFC Vegas 85

"Good, I'm out" - Charles Radtke walks out after media stops asking questions over money demand at UFC Vegas 85

By Manjit Sarmah
Modified Feb 04, 2024 03:53 GMT
Charles Radtke demands to be paid for interviews. [Image credits: @chuckbuffalomma on Instagram]
Charles Radtke demands to be paid for interviews. [Image credits: @chuckbuffalomma on Instagram]

Following his impressive knockout victory against Gilbert Urbina at UFC Vegas 85, Charles Radtke made headlines not just for his performance inside the octagon but also for his post-fight behavior.

After securing the win, Radtke sat down for the customary post-fight interview with media members. However, the Q&A session was noticeably brief, with the fighter offering short, two-sentence responses to the journalist. When asked about his next fight, Radtke's response shifted:

"How much money you got? That's what it is... You guys get these interviews for free. I need to get paid. Let's go!"

Delivering this statement, Radtke quickly moved on to the next question. However, his demand for compensation seemingly went off with the media, leaving the 33-year-old American with no further questions to answer. He then concluded the session with a curt:

"Good, I'm out", before walking away.

Check out Radtke's response below (1:47):

youtube-cover

Charles Radtke takes shot at Colby Covington after impressive knockout win

Charles Radtke punctuated his victory with a message for the division, particularly aimed at former interim champion Colby Covington.

Radtke stalked Urbina throughout the opening round, patiently waiting for his chance. He connected with a heavy left early, sending Urbina to the canvas, but the fight continued.

Undeterred, Radtke unleashed another devastating left hook moments later, this time crumpling Urbina for the win at 4:47 of round one. Victorious, he addressed the welterweight division during his octagon interview with Daniel Cormier.

After voicing his opinion on the current state of the weight class, Radtke didn't shy away from a personal attack, aiming his sights at Colby Covington:

Radtke said:

"I just got to let everybody know, 170 [pound division] looks like s**t right now. But I'm in the division to make it great again. Colby Covington, you still suck."

Check out Radtke's comments on Colby Covington below (1:45):

youtube-cover

Quick Links

Edited by Aniket Rai
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...