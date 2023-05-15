Grateful bantamweight contender applauds UFC's top-notch assistance in neck surgery

The UFC bantamweight fighter, Brian Kelleher has successfully undergone surgery on his neck and publicly thanked the organization for helping him through it.

Kelleher has been fighting in the organization since 2017, and has won just three of his last five fights. Kelleher last fought in June 2022 and was scheduled to make a return at UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Simon. He has since undergone neck surgery and thanked the UFC for their support:

"I want to thank the @ufc for standing by me through this neck procedure and getting me the best help possible. I cannot wait to be back to 100 per cent! BOOM"

When he arrived in Vegas ahead of UFC Fight Night, things took a turn for him. The American was training and cutting weight, but after his MRI results, he was found to have multiple problems in his neck and was ruled out of the fight. According to Kelleher, he had been suffering from neck issues for a while but he would just brush them aside.

The veteran has just one more fight left on his contract and rumors of him leaving the organization are looming large.

"I ain't waiting": Alexander Volkanoski on his response to UFC for Islam Makhachev rematch

Alexander Volkanovski opened up about the rematch situation against Islam Makhachev. The pair fought in one of the most highly awaited fights in recent history and Makhachev and emerged as the victor. Fans immediately asked for a rematch between the pair since it was such a closely contested match. 'The Great' revealed why he chose to not wait around for the rematch:

"I was asked after the fight (with Islam Makhachev) do I want to wait around for the rematch, do I want to fight at featherweight, what do I wanna do? I don't want to wait around. They said, 'do you want to wait around and the only thing is if you wait for that fight, that might not be until the end of the year.

"I ain't waiting. I'd rather fight featherweight then do the rematch sometime at the end of the year, whenever it is. Whenever that fight can happen, that fight's always gonna be there."

Alexander Volkanovski wanted to remain active rather than wait till the rematch to fight again. Instead, he wants to get back into the octagon and fight, then pursue the rematch later this year.

bit.ly/MRMay15 Alexander Volkanovski opted to stay active over waiting for a rematch with Islam Makhachev. Alexander Volkanovski opted to stay active over waiting for a rematch with Islam Makhachev.📰 bit.ly/MRMay15 https://t.co/Vu60AL5CRj

