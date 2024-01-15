“Great job from him” – Shamil Gasanov impressed by Oh Ho Taek’s "pretty good" display in ONE Fight Night 18 headliner

Shamil Gasanov secured a big win at ONE Championship’s first Fight Night of the year to bounce back from his loss to Garry Tonon.

In the main event of ONE Fight Night 18, the No.4-ranked featherweight contender picked up a unanimous decision victory over Oh Ho Taek at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The grappling of ‘The Cobra’ proved to be decisive on the night in Bangkok, Thailand, as many had predicted ahead of the contest. He was, however, unable to secure the finish.

Gasanov gave credit to his opponent and the work he had done in training camp to prepare him for the matchup. During his post-fight interview, he made sure to give ‘Spider’ the props he deserves for being competitive inside the ONE ring:

“I can say his preparation was pretty good and he is a good fighter. He seems like he spent a lot of time to prepare for me or for the fight. So yeah, great job for him. But at the same time, I won.”

Watch the full post-fight interview below:

Shamil Gasanov proved that he is deserving of his status at ONE Fight Night 18

As a top five-ranked contender in ONE Championship’s stacked featherweight division, there was a lot on the line for Shamil Gasanov this past weekend.

A loss to Oh Ho Taek could have seen the two men switch places in the rankings off the back of consecutive losses. Instead, Gasanov proved why he is one of the top fighters in that weight class by showing himself to be a cut above his opponent on the night.

With several huge matchups taking place in the near future at featherweight, Gasanov set himself up for a big 2024 by getting a win at the earliest possible date.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 18 via the free event replay.