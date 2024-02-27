“Great way to make my debut” - BJJ phenom Kade Ruotolo stoked for impending IBJJF black belt debut in Costa Rica

Kade Ruotolo is gearing up for his IBJJF black belt debut.

On Thursday, February 29, the reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion will step on the mat at the IBJJF Grand Prix for an absolute division (openweight) superfight with Natan Chueng:

“Kade Ruotolo’s Black Belt Debut Is Right Around The Corner 🔥 Kade joins the IBJJF party 🎉 and will face Natan Chueng in the IBJJF Grand Prix next week in the Absolute Division! Let’s go! Watch all matches live on @flograppling.”

In a recent video posted on the Atos Jiu-Jitsu instagram account, Ruotolo said:

“What’s up, guys? Kade Ruotolo here, getting ready and super excited to make my black belt debut this coming weekend at the IBJJF Grand Prix. IBJJF is great. They’re easy to work with. They sent over a list of opponents and we found Natan Chueng. He’s an animal. He’s put up a lot of great performances and I’m excited to get a match with him.

“I think he’s ranked somewhere in the top five or top 10, so you know he’s a beast and it’ll be a great way to make my debut as a black belt.”

Kade Ruotolo returns to the IBJJF mats on short notice

After becoming the youngest gold medalist in ADCC history, Kade Ruotolo will make his black belt debut under the IBJJF banner.

Sharing some insight into his decision to compete at the IBJJF Grand Prix, Ruotolo revealed that it was a last-minute decision, but he’s thrilled for the opportunity to show his evolution after years of dominating in the colored belt categories:

“I had no real intention as far as a camp going in,” Ruotolo added. “They just asked me last minute and I was like, ‘Alright let’s do it.’ I’m excited to do it. It’s been way too long since I’ve competed in a gi so I’m excited to get back out there.”

Ruotolo is currently undefeated in ONE Championship, holding wins over Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki and back-to-back victories against Norwegian standout Tommy Langaker.