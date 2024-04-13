"He endured a lot" - Superbon praises rival Marat Grigorian for weathering his thunderous kicks across five rounds

Newly crowned ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon of Thailand may have defeated longtime rival Marat Grigorian of Armenia last weekend, but the 33-year-old Bangkok, Thailand native was surprised with just how durable his opponent truly was.

Superbon battled Grigorian in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II. The event took place live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok last Friday, April 5th, and was broadcast via global pay-per-view on watch.ONEFC.com.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Superbon described the punishment he delivered against Grigorian and how the legendary Armenian walked through it all.

The Superbon Training Camp founder said:

"He [Marat Grigorian] was very tough. In the second round, I kicked him 10 times, and each time was hit with power. He endured a lot, he stood there, and let me kick him. Then he came in and punched me."

There aren't many fighters in the world who can withstand Superbon's thunderous kicks. So the mere fact that Grigorian was still standing after five brutal rounds is a testament to his toughness.

Superbon out for revenge against former conquerors: "I want to get revenge"

Now that he's a ONE world champion again, Thai superstar Superbon is seeking revenge against the two men who have defeated him in ONE Championship -- ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov and ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai.

Superbon lost to Allazov in January 2023. In December of that same year, the 33-year-old succumbed to fellow Thai warrior Tawanchai.

With renewed confidence in his abilities, Superbon says he would love to face his two esteemed rivals in the ring again.

Superbon told ONE Championship:

"Whoever I lost to, I want to fix what's wrong. I want to get revenge and go back and beat them."

