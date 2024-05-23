“He already proved everything” - Lito Adiwang admits being ‘excited’ and ‘worried’ for Liam Harrison’s return from knee injury

Filipino strawweight mixed martial arts phenom 'Thunder Kid' Lito Adiwang says that although he is one of the many who are excited to see Liam Harrison back in action next month, he's also worried about the 38-year-old combat sports veteran.

'Hitman' Liam Harrison is coming off a nearly two-year layoff, recovering from a harrowing knee injury he suffered in a mid-2022 world title showdown with legendary Thai fighter Nong-O Hama.

Harrison has attempted to come back multiple times, but each time, he would reaggravate the injury and would be set back.

This time, however, it appears Harrison is finally ready to return to action, and has shown glimpses of his previous form in training clips.

Adiwang, though, is worried 'Hitman' may not be the same fighter when he steps back inside the Circle.

'Thunder Kid' told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"I watched Harrison’s career and for me, he already proved everything. He doesn’t need to prove anything anymore. Maybe this fight will be his last run or something. I’m excited for his return but also a little bit worried. I mean, he’s getting up there in age and he’s coming from an injury."

Needless to say, we won't know exactly how Harrison will look until we see him back in the Circle doing what he does best.

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait long to see Harrison back in action.

'Hitman' Liam Harrison makes highly anticipated return in comeback fight against Japan's Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167 on Prime Video

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison is set to lock horns with Katsuki Kitano of Japan at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, June 7th on U.S. primetime, via Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.