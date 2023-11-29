“He is brutal” – Tawanchai names Chingiz Allazov as his favorite ONE Championship striker

Tawanchai PK Saenchai does not think he is the best striker on the ONE Championship roster.

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion will star in the main event of the promotion’s final showpiece of the year, ONE Friday Fights 46, on December 22.

That evening, the 24-year-old puts his coveted prize on the line against Superbon Singha Mawynn – a fight bound to leave the watching world and the fans inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on the edge of their seats.

While he is focused on getting this rescheduled contest out of the way when he returns, the athlete, described as a generational talent by Chatri Sityodtong, believes he still has a long way to go before being the best in the business.

In a recent interview on Nickynachat, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym affiliate shared his thoughts on who he thinks is the best striker in the world today, giving that accolade to reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and current pound-for-pound No.1 Chingiz Allazov.

Tawanchai said:

“I like Chingiz Allazov the most. He is brutal. I like him. He's really excellent.”

Tawanchai truly is a global phenomenon in the striking realm

Although the Thai might be spoilt for choice, given ONE Championship’s starstudded cast, his idea about ‘Chinga’ being the best is pretty much spot on.

The Azerbaijan-Belarus representative has quashed any doubts of his spot as the finest in this generation with a pair of cracking victories over Superbon and Marat Grigorian this year. Scarily, he seems to only be getting better at his craft.

Still, there’s no denying that Tawanchai deserves the same recognition as he has enjoyed similar success over the past couple of years.

With six back-to-back wins, including four highlight-reel performances, the Pattaya native is right at the very top.

And should he defend his 26 pounds of gold against Superbon on December 22, it’ll be hard to argue why Tawanchai truly is a generational talent and a global phenomenon in the striking realm.

ONE Friday Fights 46 will be available on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.