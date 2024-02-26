“He knows war is coming” – Arjan Bhullar certain Amir Aliakbari is coming prepared for pivotal heavyweight clash in Qatar

Former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Arjan Bhullar is staying away from a war of words with his upcoming opponent, Amir Aliakbari, ahead of their all-important heavyweight MMA showdown at ONE 166 on March 1.

Bhullar and Aliakbari are set to throw hands inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar as part of the historic card of the promotion, where 10 fights across different martial arts disciplines, including three world titles, are featured.

When asked by ONE Championship about his message for Aliakbari, Arjan Bhullar simply answered that the Iranian powerhouse already knows what to expect, as he declared:

“No, there's nothing [that I want to say to him]. He knows what to expect. He's training and he's training very hard because he knows war is coming.”

The Indian superstar is coming off a third-round TKO defeat against Anatoly Malykhin in June 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 22, where he gave up the championship belt, and a victory in his impending match will almost guarantee him a world title rematch.

‘Singh’ became the undisputed world champion in May 2021 when he stopped the long-time champion, Brandon Vera, at ONE: Dangal via a second-round TKO finish.

Arjan Bhullar will bring a much better mindset with fight against Amir Aliakbari

With renewed motivation to reclaim the coveted 26-pound golden belt, Arjan Bhullar admits that he has a better mindset coming into this heavyweight clash with Aliakbari compared to the one he had in the Malykhin fight.

Additionally, the American Kickboxing Academy representative has revealed that his pursuit to be the best in every discipline he’s gotten to and not just participate has propelled him to excel in the amateur and professional ranks.

ONE 166: Qatar is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on March 1.