"He has the leverage" - Boxing great Teddy Atlas explains why Jake Paul is in a similar position to Canelo Alvarez

Not many would've seen Jake Paul's boxing career go as well as it has when the YouTube superstar laced up his gloves for the first time in 2020. Now four years later, 'The Problem Child' holds an enviable record of 7-1.

The influencer boxing star holds wins against the likes of former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva, former welterweight kingpin Tyron Woodley, and fan favorite Nate Diaz, to name a few.

The pugilistic arts have also proved highly lucrative for the 26-year-old, with his recent fight with UFC legend Nate Diaz expected to have fetched him an eight-figure payday.

Paul has hosted most of his recent fights under his own promotion MVP (Most Valuable Promotions), which is sure to have added to his monetary earnings and negotiation potential for his fights.

In light of the social media sensation's note-worthy achievements, legendary boxing trainer Teddy Atlas believes that 'The Problem Child' is now in a similar position to the undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

Speaking on a recent segment of The FIGHT with Teddy Atlas, the 67-year-old said:

"Paul is in the same position that Canelo is. He is bringing in the money. I give him credit... and he respected the sport, he did it the right way. He trained, he got a trainer, he trained for a couple [of] years... The reason I say like Canelo [is because] he is bringing in the money, he is controlling the promotion, and he has the leverage and the power to set the parameters of the deal. He picks the opponents."

Catch Teddy Atlas' comments below (0:20):

Canelo Alvarez says Jake Paul is "good" for boxing

Although Jake Paul's boxing career seems to be on the up and up, many in the boxing circuit see 'The Problem Child' as a menace to actual professional boxing. However, it seems like the YouTube superstar has an unlikely ally in Canelo Alvarez.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, the undisputed super middleweight champion deemed Paul to be a positive influence on the sport of boxing. The 33-year-old said:

"I think he is good for boxing. He brings more people to the sport of boxing. So it's good. And he's good, he trains serious[ly]. So I think it's good."

Catch Canelo Alvarez's comments on Jake Paul below: