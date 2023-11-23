“He’s a gatekeeper” – ‘Underdog’ Luke Lessei says all the pressure will be on Jo Nattawut’s shoulders

American Muay Thai star Luke Lessei believes he has nothing to lose and everything to gain against the dangerous ‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut.

The pair of fiery gunslingers are set for a collision course on December 8, in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 17: Kryklia vs. Roberts on Prime Video.

While the ONE newcomer will certainly be the underdog against the grizzled Thai veteran, he knows an opportunity like this one is just too hard to pass up.

After all, a victory over the fourth-ranked contender should boost his stock right away in ONE’s stacked featherweight Muay Thai division.

In a ONE Championship interview, Luke Lessei said he’ll be gunning for Nattawut’s fame and glory once their paths cross inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

“He has more pressure on him because he has to be, for lack of a better term, a gatekeeper. He can’t let this young [American] boy, new generation, come in and take what he’s been doing here for how long.”

‘Smokin’ Jo Nattawut wants to carve his path to a world title shot at Luke Lessei’s expense

While ‘Smokin’ Jo is indeed the gatekeeper of the 155-pound Muay Thai ranks, taking him easy would be a foolish mistake on Lessei’s behalf.

The 34-year-old Thai destroyer may have dropped his last three contests under the ONE banner, but he performed well in all those matches against elite competition.

In his interview with the world’s largest martial arts organization, Jo Nattawut said he wants to make one final run at a world title shot before calling it a career.

“I just turned 34, and I’m at my last gas tank right now. Any fight can be my last fight. So my ultimate goal, the goal is I want to fight – I really want to fight for the title before I retire.”

With gold in his sights, we can expect Jo Nattawut to give Luke Lessei a rude welcome at ONE Fight Night 17.

The full event is free for Prime Video subscribers in North America and will be broadcast live in US primetime.