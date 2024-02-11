“He’s been a great big brother” – Rising star Freddie Haggerty says he’s inspired by Jonathan Haggerty’s two-sport greatness

Newly signed Muay Thai contender Freddie Haggerty has great things to say about his older brother Jonathan Haggerty.

The 19-year-old sensation has followed his brother’s career all of his life with the dream of someday emulating his passion and commitment to his craft. Fast-track to the present day, Freddie continues to draw inspiration from Jonathan.

He’s developed into an equally passionate and fearless Muay Thai striker because of his brother’s tenacity and hunger for success.

Ahead of Jonathan Haggerty’s first world title defense against no.4-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai fighter Felipe Lobo, which airs on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19, Freddie told ONE Championship the following statement about being a Haggerty.

“It’s been great having Jonathan as a brother, I’ll be honest. He’s been a great big brother. He’s been fighting since I was born, so to grow up seeing him put in the work and work through the ranks to get to where he is today has always inspired me.”

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America

Jonathan Haggerty is set to do a “demolition job” against Felipe Lobo at OFN19

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty is prepared to give another iconic performance reminiscent of his previous two knockouts in ONE Championship.

The UK superstar is entering the foray with greater momentum than before, after adding another golden belt to his collection last November. For this fight, there are so many things riding in his favor - confidence, toughness, and popularity.

Now, against Lobo, Haggerty is more eager than ever to stretch his dominance in the Muay Thai world. Hyping his fans this week with a training video on Instagram, ‘The General’ wrote the caption:

“Fight week is approaching! All the early mornings, late nights of hard work will soon pay off. Me and @knowles.christianstrikingcoach have worked extremely hard this camp to defend my @onechampionship world title 🤴🏼🤴🏼 I’m coming to do a demolition job on February 17th. #andstill.”