“It’s good to see him back” – Liam Harrison thrilled to see Liam Nolan in peak form after ‘horrendous’ KO loss to Sinsamut

English Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger ‘Hitman’ Liam Harrison has always shown full support for his fellow Englishmen.

ONE Championship, the world’s largest martial arts organization, is home to a bevy of elite fighters from the United Kingdom, including ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty, ‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan, and Scot sensation ‘The King of the North’ Nico Carrillo, among others.

However, it is Nolan who Harrison is thrilled to see get back on his feet, especially after a harrowing knockout loss to Thai dynamo Sinsamut Klinmee.

Nolan suffered a devastating second-round knockout loss to Sinsamut in July of 2022. The 26-year-old has since bounced back, beating highly regarded fighters Eddie Abasolo and Ali Aliev.

Speaking to Sky Sports in a recent interview, Harrison expressed his excitement at Nolan’s comeback.

‘Hitman’ said:

“It’s good to see him back, good to see him back winning, there’s some big fights in that division. I know he's chasing the rematch with Sinsamut, which I would really look forward to because he is really looking forward to that fight last time when he caught him cold with a horrendous left hook.”

Liam Harrison pulling for Liam Nolan at ONE Fight Night 19

‘Lethal’ Liam Nolan is looking to make it three in a row when he returns to action next week, and Liam Harrison is all for it.

Nolan is set to lock horns with Spain’s Nauzet Trujillo at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, February 16th.

A victory for Nolan here would further his place in the stacked lightweight Muay Thai division and bring him closer to a world title shot.

ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo airs live on U.S. primetime on Friday, February 16. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.