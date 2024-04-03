"He's really legit" - Jonathan Di Bella believes 'underrated' Regian Eersel is one of the best fighters in the world

If you need additional reason to love Regian Eersel, let ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella give you a few more.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, the Canadian-Italian hailed the two-sport king from Suriname as one of the 'best fighters in the world'.

Di Bella said:

"Regian Eersel is one of the most interesting fighters right now. He's on a crazy winning streak, he's on a tear. He's really legit. He's very underrated for sure. I believe he's one of the best."

Suffice to say, Di Bella is a fan, and for good reason. Eersel's freakish combination of length, power, and athleticism has produced amazing results in the world's largest martial arts organization.

'The Immortal' is the reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, and he'll be in action this week if you want to check him out.

Eersel is set to defend his lightweight kickboxing strap against undefeated French striker Alexis 'Barboza' Nicolas. The two throw down in the main event at ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video, which broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video on U.S. primetime this Friday, April 5th.

Jonathan Di Bella to defend strawweight kickboxing strap against Thai phenom Prajanchai at ONE Friday Fights 58

Before Regian Eersel steps into the ONE Championship ring on Friday night, Jonathan Di Bella will put his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title on the line against ONE strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand.

Di Bella and Prajanchai lock horns at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II, which also takes place at Lumpinee and broadcasts live on global pay-per-view via watch.ONEFC.com on Friday morning.

