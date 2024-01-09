“He thinks he’s going to do what he’s going to do” – Arjan Bhullar unbothered by what Amir Aliakbari brings to the table

Former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion ‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar is looking to get back into world title contention after surrendering his belt in 2023. As such, he is laser-focused on the task at hand, which is no laughing matter.

Bhullar is going up against one of the most dangerous opponents he has ever faced.

‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar is set to face Iranian superstar Amir Aliakbari at ONE 166: Qatar when ONE Championship heads back to the Middle East with a historic event.

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail on Friday, March 1. Fans in the United States and Canada can visit ONE Championship’s official website for information on how to watch all the action.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Bhullar says he is unfazed by what Aliakbari brings to the table and believes he needs only worry about his own game plan and not his opponent’s.

‘Singh’ said:

“We’ve got the Iranian coming in, and he thinks he’s going to do what he’s going to do.”

If Bhullar is victorious, he could set up a rematch with the division’s reigning king, Russian standout ‘Sladkiy’ Anatoly Malykhin.

‘Singh’ Arjan Bhullar looking to make a statement against Amir Aliakbari

Iranian star Amir Aliakbari is one of the hottest heavyweights in the world right now, and is riding an impressive three-fight winning streak. However, Bhullar is looking to end his run early, and claim the accolades for himself.

Aliakbari is fresh off victories over Italian ‘The Hammer’ Mauro Cerilli in 2022, as well as former ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Brandon ‘The Truth’ Vera. Most recently, Aliakbari defeated Canadian standout Dustin Joynson at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video last July 2023.

Meanwhile, this will be Bhullar’s first fight back since surrendering the heavyweight belt to now-reigning ONE heavyweight MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin last year.

Needless to say, this showdown between Bhullar and Aliakbari has heavy world title implications, and the winner could find himself with the next shot at the belt.