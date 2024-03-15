"He waits for you to make a mistake, and he makes you pay" - Fabricio Andrade on Tang Kai's counter-punching ability

Fabricio Andrade was not surprised by the successful world title defense of Tang Kai against Thanh Le in their ONE featherweight MMA world title unification bout in the co-main event of ONE 166: Qatar on March 1 inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Andrade claimed that the Chinese world champion is a very technical and high-IQ fighter because he was able to experience it firsthand when they sparred together at one point in the gym.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA recently, Fabricio Andrade narrated his perspective of sparring with Kai, stating:

"I've trained with Tang Kai before and I know he's a counter-puncher. He waits for you to make a mistake, and he makes you pay."

Kai brushed off the yellow card-filled fight and finished Le in the third round via TKO to retain his 26-pound golden belt and remain the undisputed king of the division. This latest triumph also kept his immaculate record intact with a 63 percent finish rate.

Meanwhile, Andrade is fresh off a devastating second-round knockout loss to Jonathan Haggerty in the main event of ONE Fight Night 16 on November 2023, and fell shot of becoming a two-sport world champion.

Despite that defeat, the 26-year-old Brazilian remains the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, with an over 80 percent finish rate.

Fabricio Andrade reveals timetable of his return after first loss in ONE Championship

Months after his maiden defeat in ONE Championship, Fabricio Andrade is now ready to return to his fighting form and return to the the gym for preparation. He revealed that he targets a May or June comeback.

Additionally, he received a much-needed homecoming in Brazil in November 2023, where he reconnected with his former coach, who gave him the opportunity and confidence to take this path of professional fighting.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE 166: Qatar via the free event replay.