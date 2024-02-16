“Help my family survive” - World title contender Felipe Lobo recounts hardship of growing up in Brazil’s Favelas

It’s been a long journey for Felipe Lobo.

Growing up poor in Brazil’s favelas, the ‘Demolition Man’ has had to fight — quite literally — to get where he is today. After shedding a lifetime’s worth of blood, sweat, and tears, it could all pay off this Friday, February 16, when faces reigning and defending ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

The two sensational strikers will headline ONE Championship’s return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video.

“True spirit 💪🌟 Can Felipe Lobo snatch the throne from Jonathan Haggerty and become the new ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Champion at ONE Fight Night 19 on @primevideo?”

Looking back on where his career began, Lobo revealed that he had to begin working at a very early age to support his family. It wasn’t until he was a teenager that he both discovered and fell in love with the sport of Muay Thai.

“I had to start working very early to help my family survive,” Lobo told ONE. “Then at 16, 17 years old, I started practicing Muay Thai and fell in love with it.”

Felip Lobo determined to snap Jonathan Haggerty’s win streak

Making his ONE Championship debut in 2021, Felipe Lobo earned notable victories over Rodlek PK Saenchai and eight-time Muay Thai world champion Yodpanomrung. But without a doubt, one of his biggest moments came at ONE Fight Night 9 last April when he scored a thunderous third-round KO against Thai star Saemapetch Fairtex, earning his second ONE world title opportunity.

Can the ‘Demolition Man’ snap Jonathan Haggerty’s five-fight win streak and claim 26 pounds of ONE gold, or will ‘The General’ continue his reign of terror over the bantamweight Muay Thai division?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in US primetime on February 16.