The combat sports scene has seen a ton of gifted athletes be branded as the next big thing but failed to live up to expectations. That is certainly not the case for ONE Championship Muay Thai star Phetjeeja...

'The Queen' made her promotional debut in March 2023 and was quickly viewed by the fans as a blue-chip prospect after logging a TKO victory against Fani Peloumpi.

She would quickly build on that performance by having TKO wins over Ines Pilutti, Lara Fernandez, and Celest Hansen for a four-fight winning streak. THAT allowed her to face kickboxing great Anissa Meksen at ONE Friday Fights 46 last MONTH for the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship.

Phetjeeja, who had never been in a pro kickboxing bout, knew that everyone would be counting her out and she responded with a dominant performance to claim the title via unanimous decision.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Phetjeeja shared that she would love to take on either lineal ONE atomweight kickboxing world champ Janet Todd or Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, the ONE atomweight Muay Thai queen:

“If I were to go for the Muay Thai championship belt, it would be Allycia of course. But if there’s a chance for me to get the kickboxing belt from Janet Todd, I’d take that. I feel I always have to be ready, and I’ll take that chance if it's gifted to me.”

See the interview below:

Phetjeeja opens up on her inspiration

The current generation of fighters has been instrumental in creating the next ones up. For Phetjeeja, no one else motivates her to fight other than her idol and fellow Thai star Stamp Fairtex.

If Phetjeeja claims either of Todd’s or Rodrigues’ titles, she will certainly be one step closer to becoming the best female striker on the planet.