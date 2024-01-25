 “I can’t deny, he is fast” – Superlek ready for a battle of speed against Takeru in ONE 165 headliner

ONE Championship fans who have watched ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, Superlek Kiatmoo9, compete in the past know what to expect from him.

‘The Kicking Machine’ is a ruthless striker who is incredibly accurate, powerful and fast while also having the ability to go toe-to-toe with his opponents if required.

At ONE 165, he will face off with an opponent and world title challenger that has received the same level of praise in the past thanks to his incredible run competing in K-1.

Japanese star Takeru Segawa is a fighter that fans have wanted to see test himself against the top strikers in ONE Championship for some time, and he will do just that at ONE 165 this weekend, inside the Ariake Arena.

The defending champion has also been very complimentary of his opponent’s skills but is confident that he will also show how good he is on January 28.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Superlek said that he is aware of what his opponent brings to the table but plans on matching him on fight night. He said:

“I can’t deny, he is fast. But I believe I am no slower than him.”

Superlek vs. Takeru will be mayhem in Tokyo

The ONE Championship debut of Takeru in Japan would be a big enough occasion all by itself, even before you throw Superlek into the mix.

Both strikers have been recognized as two of the very best in the world for some time now. But in recent years, the idea of them facing off against each other one day was nothing but a dream for fight fans.

It will become reality this week when they go head-to-head for the ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship in a fight that all but guaranteed to be fireworks.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.