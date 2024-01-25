“I’d have to go Superlek” – Kade Ruotolo expects ‘The Kicking Machine’ to upset Takeru in ONE 165 headliner

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo believes Superlek Kiatmoo9 will come out on top in his highly anticipated headliner clash with Takeru Segawa.

On Sunday, January 28, Superlek will make his return to the xircle at ONE 165, where he will put his ONE flyweight kickboxing crown on the line against perhaps the pound-for-pound greatest fighter in the history of the sport.

Takeru has established himself as one of the world’s greatest strikers, capturing K-1 titles in three separate divisions.

Now, the Japanese combat sports icon will put his skills to the test against ‘The Kicking Machine’ in a cant-miss clash inside Tokyo’s Ariake Arena.

Kade Rutolo, who will also put his ONE Championship gold on the line at the loaded event, recently shared his prediction for the epic main event clash between Superlek and Takeru:

“I’d have to go Superlek only because I’ve personally seen him perform live in action, and I was so impressed,” Ruotolo told the promotion. “His mental and physical toughness, it’s going to be really difficult to bet against him.”

Kade Ruotolo looks to keep his perfect record intact at ONE 165

In the co-main event of the evening, Kade Ruotolo will put his title and undefeated record in ONE on the line when he runs back his June 2023 clash with Norwegian standout Tommy Langaker.

Ruotolo came out on top in their first meeting, scoring a decision victory after 10 minutes of entertaining action. Since then, Langaker has claimed IBJJF gold, securing his second shot at dethroning the 21-year-old Atos Jiu-Jitsu product.

Backed by an impressive 121-win record and already going the distance with Kade Ruotolo inside the circle, can Langaker leave 'The Land of the Rising Sun' with his first ONE world title, or will Ruotolo extend his win streak to five in a row under the ONE banner?

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.