"I’d prefer winning each belt one by one" - When Tim Tszyu praised Canelo Alvarez and aspired to follow his path

Undefeated boxer Tim Tszyu once praised Canelo Alvarez and stated that he plans on following the path the Mexican has laid out.

Tszyu is the current WBO light-middleweight champion, first winning the vacant title with a TKO win over Tony Harrison in March last year. 'The Soul Taker' then defended the belt two more times in 2023, picking up wins over Carlos Ocampo and Brian Mendoza.

Before having his breakthrough year in 2023, Tszyu had previously laid out his plans for success by hoping to emulate the career of Canelo Alvarez.

Alvarez is considered by many to be one of the greatest boxers to have stepped into the ring. He has held multiple world titles in four different weight classes and is the only fighter in history to become the undisputed champion at super middleweight.

In 2021, during an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Tszyu was asked about his plans for the future. He stated that whilst some boxers are happy to win all the belts in one division, he hoped to do what Canelo has done and win multiple titles in different weight classes. He said:

"To fight for all the belts, you know what? I’d prefer winning each belt one by one, just like Canelo Alvarez did. You get to take out every champion and everyone that’s in the division instead of just one...So we’ll see how it goes."

Tim Tszyu's manager believes he will defeat Terence Crawford

Tim Tszyu's manager, Glen Jennings, has stated that he believes Tim Tszyu is certainly capable of defeating Terence Crawford.

After making history in 2023 by becoming the first boxer to be an undisputed champion in two weight divisions, it now appears 'Bud' has his sights set on Tszyu's light middleweight title.

Per talkSPORT boxing editor Michael Benson on X, Crawford has reportedly used his status as the WBO Super Champion to become the mandatory challenger for Tszyu's WBO super-welterweight world title.

Tszyu already has a fight lined up against Sebastian Fundora on March 30. Should he win, a showdown against Crawford for the light middleweight title is certainly on the cards.

Weighing in on the situation was Glen Jennings, who spoke to Jai McAllister on YouTube. During the interview, the boxing manager said that he believes the Australian has all the tools to cause the upset and defeat Crawford. He said:

"The boxing world will say that Crawford is too good for Tszyu...But we believe that Tim Tszyu is the best 154 in the world...We believe given the opportunity for Tim to fight Crawford, we'll win that fight. There's no doubt in this camp and this team that we're not here for any other reason than to take everything."

