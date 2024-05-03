"I hope I can try something new in this fight" - Smilla Sundell plans to surprise Natalia Diachkova in world title tilt

Smilla Sundell may be recognized as one of the best in the world, but that doesn't mean she isn't always improving as a fighter.

The 19-year-old phenom is always getting better and adding new facets to her game during her training camps.

In her return at ONE Fight Night 22, she will look to put a difficult fight week behind her in the main event against Natalia Diachkova.

The champion was stripped of her title after missing weight but with the belt still on the line for her opponent at a catchweight, the show must go on.

While Diachkova and her team may believe that they have the champion well-scouted, Sundell plans on flipping the script on them.

She has teased on fight week that she has something new to show people but wouldn't give it away until people get the chance to see it in action.

Smilla Sundell said once again, in an interview with the South China Morning Post, that she has a few tricks up her sleeve for fight night that will remain a secret for the time being:

"I hope I can try something new in this fight. But, right now, I don't want to tell you guys what it is just yet."

Watch the full interview below:

Smilla Sundell is a complex problem to solve

Even without the potential of her adding new secret skills into her overall game for this fight, Smilla Sundell is not an easy opponent to prepare for.

It will be near impossible for any opponent of hers to find someone that they can train with who can effectively replicate what she brings to the table.

Her combination of range, aggression, and relentless cardio is just not something that you can easily come across when preparing to fight her.

This is the puzzle that awaits Natalia Diachkova on May 3 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium where she challenges for the strawweight gold.

If preparing for Sundell wasn't hard enough as it is, she now has some new weapons added to her arsenal that are yet to be revealed.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.