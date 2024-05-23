“I know what I did wrong” – Regian Eersel reflects on losing his lightweight kickboxing crown to Alexis Nicolas

Former two-sport ONE world champion 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel of Suriname is now more than a month removed from suffering his first loss in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Eersel surrendered his ONE lightweight kickboxing world title to 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas of France at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video last April.

The French phenom put together a comprehensive performance, sullying 'The Immortal's otherwise pristine record in ONE Championship and taking one of the Surinamese fighter's golden belts.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Eersel reflected on the loss, and surrendering his kickboxing gold to Nicolas.

'The Immortal' said:

"Me as a person, when I lose a fight, I always look at myself. What did I do wrong? I know what I did wrong. In my feeling, I didn’t put the pressure that I do normally. I did less. Of course I got [knocked down] with the eight-second counts in the second round."

Eersel has had some time to think about the defeat and how he can grow from it. Needless to say, fans can't wait to see 'The Immortal' back in action, better than ever.

Regian Eersel says trying to finish Alexis Nicolas proved to be his downfall

Former two-sport king 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel was confident he could get 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas out of the fight early in their ONE Fight Night 21 main event showdown last April.

But the 31-year-old made some crucial mistakes which led to a shocking defeat. This includes trying to rush for the finish when he shouldn't have.

Eersel told STVS Suriname in an interview:

"After watching the fight again, I think I can understand his game better. I feel like I rushed at times too. I just couldn’t connect the dots in this fight."