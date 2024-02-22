“I literally battled with myself” – Jarred Brooks pushed himself to the limit to prepare for Joshua Pacio rematch

It would be easy for Jarred Brooks to rest on his laurels ahead of the first defense of his ONE strawweight MMA world championship.

‘The Monkey God’ is never short on self-confidence, but that can’t be confused with arrogance that might stop him from performing to the best of his ability.

Brooks won the title by dethroning Joshua Pacio back at ONE 164 to maintain his unbeaten run in the all-encompassing sport since signing with ONE Championship.

At ONE 166 on March 1 in Qatar, he will look to beat Pacio for a second time by finally solidifying his title reign inside the Lusail Sports Arena.

Jarred Brooks told The MMA Superfan that he is continuing to push himself to new limits ahead of this fight instead of overlooking a man that he has already bested in the past:

“It's more of me training to the limits to where my mind can go right so my physicality is already there, my mind? I literally battled with myself the past six months, yeah, on just pushing myself to that higher echelon and higher limit.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jarred Brooks isn’t letting anything take his eye off the ball

For as confident as Jarred Brooks is ahead of ONE 166: Qatar, he’s got all the motivation he needs to defeat Pacio for a second time and bring an end to this chapter of his career.

Being the best possible version of himself that he can be drives ‘The Monkey God’ to always push further than before.

Against Pacio, he will look to improve upon his performance the first time around that saw him convincingly take the belt off ‘The Passion’.

Whoever makes the right adjustments from their first fight could emerge the victor so it can’t be overlooked just how important this fight is for both men.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription.