“I’ll be very interested” – Chatri Sityodtong optimistic to bring ONE Championship events into North Africa

Following the successful completion of ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in Qatar last week, the organization’s Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said another area they are looking at moving forward is North Africa.

ONE descended on the independent Middle Eastern state of Qatar on March 1 for ONE 166. The event was part of the promotion’s push this year to bring world-class martial arts action to more people in different parts of the word.

It was very well-received by fight fans, who flocked to the Lusail Sports Arena to catch ONE superstars do their thing.

Speaking at the post-event press conference for ONE 166, Chatri Sityodtong shared that they are interested in further breaking ground and doing events in North Africa at some point. He highlighted that the region is home to some of the top strikers in the world and it is only right to spotlight them with live events in the region.

The ONE executive said:

“If you look at Morocco, Algeria, these countries have some of the best strikers on the planet. Some of the best kickboxers and Muay Thai fighters come out of North Africa so definitely I’ll be very interested.”

Check out what he had to say below:

Among the athletes representing North Africa and nearby areas in ONE Championship include Joseph Lasiri, Anissa Meksen, Elias Mahmoudi, Oumar Kane and Bokang Masunyane.

Meanwhile, for those interested in rewatching ONE 166: Qatar, its replay is available for free to North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

Chatri Sityodtong says ONE 166: Qatar is only the beginning of ONE’s push in the Middle East

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong said a lot more is in store for the Middle East from the promotion and the recently held ONE 166: Qatar was just the beginning of it.

Speaking at the post-event press conference for ONE 166 on March 1, the ONE executive highlighted how the landmark Qatar event further opened their eyes on the potential of the Middle East as a destination for their live events.

Chatri Sityodtong said:

“I love Qatar, it’s one of my favorite countries in the world and I’ve grown to love it over the last six, seven years. I’ve come here for many trips and I’m obviously very grateful that Qatar is an investor and owns a piece of ONE.”

“We have an outstanding partnership across the entire ecosystem of business and government in Qatar, so I predict that this is the beginning of big things to come and what a great turn out crowd for a first-time event in Qatar.”

ONE 166: Qatar was a 10-fight offering, headlined by the all-champion title clash between ONE middleweight MMA king Reinier de Ridder and double ONE world champion Anatoly Malykhin. It was the promotion’s first-ever live on-ground event in Qatar.