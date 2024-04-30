"I love anything challenging" - Muay Thai striker Sinsamut down for special-rules slugfests in ONE Championship

Two-time ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title challenger Sinsamut Klinmee is keen to broaden his horizon in ONE Championship. Specifically, the Venum Training Camp affiliate would like to test himself in the promotion's innovative special-rules matchups.

The 28-year-old striker has witnessed a couple of such barnburners unfold on the global stage, and if he has it his way, he wouldn't think twice at the chance of featuring in one regardless of what the permutations are.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Sinsamut offered:

"I love anything challenging. It'd be interesting to see who I'd be matched with and in which ruleset."

Apart from world title contests across four of its main pillars, MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling, ONE has produced a pair of epic fights blending separate disciplines. Another featured a special-rules striking contest.

At ONE X in March 2022, ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson and the division's Muay Thai kingpin Rodtang Jitmuangnon met in a Muay Thai and MMA mashup – with the odd rounds taking place under the former ruleset. Johnson survived the Muay Thai round before submitting 'The Iron Man' in the second frame.

Meanwhile, Xiong Jing Nan and Nat Jaroonsak participated in a first-of-its-kind striking contest at ONE Fight Night 14 last September. The striking-only showdown, which prohibited kicks, knees, and elbows, saw 'The Panda' use her punching power to score a third-round TKO.

Then, this past January at ONE 165 in Tokyo, Japan, the promotion featured a massive legend vs. legend clash between Nieky Holzken and Yoshihiro Akiyama, with round one being judged under boxing, Muay Thai in the second frame, and MMA in the third stanza.

Unfortunately, that contest didn't go past the first round as Holzken finished 'Sexyama' with his bread and butter in the opening three minutes.

Sinsamut's focus will be on his next assignment at ONE Fight Night 22

Whatever the future may hold, Sinsamut knows he will need to impress when he returns at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3.

Since suffering back-to-back defeats against divisional king Regian Eersel, the Thai striker has added a pair of wins over Victor Teixeira and Mouhcine Chafi.

Looking to stop his impressive streak inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand is fellow former world title challenger Dmitry Menshikov.

Like Sinsamut, the Russian striker bounced from a defeat to 'The Immortal' with successive victories over Rungrawee Sitsongpeenong and Chafi.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday.