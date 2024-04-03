"I love fighting the biggest and best guys" - Tye Ruotolo honored to have a formidable challenger in Izaak Michell

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States is ready to make the first defense of his ONE Championship gold, and he is ecstatic it's coming against a worthy opponent.

Ruotolo will put his belt on the line against ONE Championship newcomer Izaak Michell of Australia in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs. Nicolas on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free via Amazon Prime Video on U.S. primetime this Friday, April 5th.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Tye Ruotolo said he is excited to enter the ring with Michell.

The 21-year-old phenom said:

"I love fighting the biggest and best guys possible, so yeah I'm really stoked and grateful for this one with Izaak."

Ruotolo has called out Michell for a long time now, and he's finally getting his request. Will he keep the belt over his shoulders at ONE Fight Night 21? We will soon find out.

Tye Ruotolo isn't taking Izaak Michell lightly: "I just think he's a very tough opponent"

As dominant as he has been since joining the world's largest martial arts organization in 2022, ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo continues to welcome only the toughest tests in his career inside the ONE Championship ring.

This upcoming showdown with Izaak Michell is no different. Ruotolo believes that not only is Michell a worthy opponent, but he's also a legitimate threat to his world title reign.

Ruotolo told ONE Championship in a recent interview:

"A lot of people are trying to say he [Izaak Michell] has the best wrestling in jiu-jitsu. I just think he's a very tough opponent."

