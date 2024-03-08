“I'm always proud of her” – Retiring Janet Todd looking forward to the rise of Jackie Buntan

Reigning ONE atomweight kickboxing queen Janet Todd says she’s looking forward to the rise of her protege, Jackie Buntan, after she retires.

The American superstar has been planning her exit from martial arts for quite some time, after having dedicated more than a decade and a half of her life to Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Before heading to her retirement bout against interim champion Phetjeeja at ONE Fight Night 20, Todd leaves the stage with the comfort that her protege, friend, and training partner, Jackie Buntan, will soon build her own legacy as a world champion someday.

Sharing her thoughts about her retirement and Jackie Buntan’s future, ‘JT’ told ONE:

“I've made my decision. When I make my decision, I stick to it. And plus, I get to enjoy it through Jackie. That's just as fulfilling as me fighting sometimes. Well, it was amazing to see stuff that she trained come out in the fight and in such a spectacular manner. I'm always proud of her.”

Jackie Buntan is also set to make an appearance on Todd’s final main event card this Friday. She faces Italian southpaw Martine Michielleto in a potential world title eliminator bout for the Muay Thai gold in the strawweight division

ONE Fight Night 20 will air live in US primetime on March 8, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Janet Todd wants her final fight at ONE Fight Night 20 to be her best performance

Janet Todd wants to leave her career behind knowing she did everything she could to give one of the greatest performances of her life.

The 38-year-old veteran has seen some great fights and rematches at ONE Championship. She’s fought and defeated the best of the best, including Stamp Fairtex, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, and Lara Fernandez, on her journey to becoming double world champion.

After dropping her interim Muay Thai belt to Allycia Hellen Rodrigues, Todd has only one belt to protect. Suffice it to say, ‘JT’ will do everything in her power to retire as the undisputed atomweight kickboxing queen in ONE Championship:

“You know, this will be my last fight and I want it to be my best performance,” she told SCMP MMA. “I’ve added new skills and layers to my game and I’m ready to show it.”

See the interview below: