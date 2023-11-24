“I’m excited to keep watching them both” – Sage Northcutt admits he’s a big fan of the Ruotolo twins

Sage Northcutt's admiration for the greatest twin phenom in jiu-jitsu, Kade and Tye Ruotolo, has only increased after catching them dazzle on the global stage of ONE Championship in 2023.

So much so, that the lightweight MMA star is keen to see what will be in store for the pair as ONE looks to kick off their 2024 campaign.

The Evolve MMA and Team Alpha Male athlete offered his thoughts on them during a session with The MMA Superfan after seeing Tye's commanding display over Magomed Abdulkadirov to claim the inaugural welterweight gold at ONE Fight Night 16 earlier this month.

Sage Northcutt said:

“Tye’s got to keep it up he's crushing it out there. And, you know, that's an amazing accomplishment."

He added:

"I got to meet him, and he was extremely nice, you know, and we got to talk for a little bit, and I’m excited to keep watching them both.”

That evening inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, the Atos representative joined three of his fellow American colleagues - Kade, Danielle Kelly, and Mikey Musumeci - as the promotion's quartet of titleholders in the discipline.

With the victory, Tye extended his unbeaten streak to 5-0 after one-sided wins over Dagi Arslanaliev, Reinier de Ridder, Marat Gafurov, and Garry Tonon.

On Kade's end, the lightweight grappling king achieved world championship status under the ONE banner in his second fight versus Uali Kurzhev.

The afro-haired athlete has defended his prized possession in two decision wins over Tommy Langaker and Matheus Gabriel.

Sage Northcutt eyes submission grappling stint

As eager as he is to catch the Ruotolo brothers back in action, Sage Northcutt is equally pumped to test his acumen on the canvas against the promotion's top grappling experts.

In the same interview with The MMA Superfan, the Texas native admitted that he’d be down to swap the 4-ounce gloves for rashguards if an opportunity presents itself down the line.

However, looking at the near future, the 27-year-old lightweight MMA sensation wants to get his match with Shinya Aoki rebooked after he was forced out of their tie in 2021 due to the lingering effects of COVID-19.

Sage Northcutt sent a stern warning to the rest of the guys in the 170-pound division with his win over Ahmed Mujtaba at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May, bringing an end to his near-four-year spell on the sidelines.