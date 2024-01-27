“I’m going to find a way to win no matter what” – Kade Ruotolo guarantees victory over Tommy Langaker

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo will do whatever is necessary to guarantee a victory in his highly anticipated rematch with Tommy Langaker.

Seven months removed from their meeting at ONE Fight Night 11, Ruotolo and Langaker will run back their 10-minute back-and-forth chess match that saw the 21-year-old BJJ prodigy retain his title via a unanimous decision.

The second chapter of their rivalry will feature in the ONE 165 co-main event, emanating from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Ahead of their sequel scrap in The Land of the Rising Sun, Kade Ruotolo sat down with ONE Championship to discuss their upcoming title tilt and what fight fans can expect from his performance on Sunday night.

“I’m going to find a way to win no matter what, you know? And I think he’s just okay with kind of trying just one thing,” Ruotolo said.

Ruotolo rides into the bout with an undefeated record of 4-0 under the ONE banner.

Tommy Langaker hopes to add Kade Ruotolo’s ONE gold to his growing collection

Kade Ruotolo’s opponent, Langaker, had a pretty spectacular year despite coming up short in his first ONE world title bid.

The 121-win veteran went on to win gold in the 2023 IBJJF middleweight no-gi division. That, along with back-to-back wins against Renato Canuto and Uali Kurzhev, have given him the confidence he needs to come out on top the second time around.

Once Ruotolo and Langaker settle their rivalry, fans will be treated to a kickboxing clash for the ages when ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 puts his title on the line against newcomer and K-1 legend Takeru Segawa.

‘The Kicking Machine’ is coming off a decision victory over Rodtang in ONE Championship’s Muay Thai Fight of the Year.

ONE 165 airs live on Sunday, January 28, via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.