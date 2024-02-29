“I’m gonna knock him out the same way” – Anatoly Malykhin vows to keep 100 percent finishing rate intact vs Reinier de Ridder 

Dual-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin will see only red when he meets Reinier de Ridder for their rematch this Friday at ONE 166: Qatar.

The Russian superstar is pumped about making history as the first-ever three-division world champion when he challenges ‘The Dutch Knight’ for his middleweight crown.

Confident as always, Malykhin expressed his excitement about headlining the blockbuster main event at the ONE 166: Qatar Press Conference this week with the following statement:

“I’m ready for this Friday. I’m gonna go and get my third belt. I’m gonna knock him out the same way I did before. I thank God for this opportunity, I thank Chatri for everything he’s done for me, I cannot explain how excited I am to be here on Friday and show everybody what I’ve got.”

Watch from 32:35 min onwards:

The beloved striker will use an array of techniques on Friday to finish this fight just like he did in his last five matches at ONE Championship. Only this time, it might be by submission.

His rival, Reinier de Ridder, is known for scoring highlight-reel submissions against former title challengers like Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash.

So, if Malykhin pulls off the impossible in beating de Ridder at his own game, he’ll have made history, not once but twice.

ONE 166: Qatar will air free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

The stage is set - Fans react to electric face-off between Anatoly Malykhin and Reinier de Ridder

After months in the making, all the pieces of the chessboard are coming together for ONE 166:Qatar.

Defending ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder and two-division world titleholder Anatoly Malykhin have set the tone for the stacked fight card in Qatar with another intense face-off on Thursday.

After watching the two middleweights set the stage, it’s become clear that these two have a score to settle. Check out all the wild fan reactions below:

Fan comments