“I’m not too sure how this fight will end” – Superbon looks to beat Marat Grigorian in any way possible on April 5

Thai superstar Superbon is determined to come away with a victory against longtime rival Marat Grigorian in their scheduled rematch this week, and it does not matter how it comes.

The two topnotch kickboxers run it back at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. They will dispute the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

It will be a rematch of their last encounter in March 2022, where Superbon, then the featherweight kickboxing king, defeated the veteran Armenian fighter by unanimous decision to retain his world title.

Heading into their marquee showdown, the 33-year-old Pattalung, Thailand, native said he is confident of emerging on top again versus Grigorian, taking whatever opportunity is presented to him en route it.

He told MMA India in an interview:

"I'm not too sure how this fight will end, but I will try to knock him out. If I cannot, I will win by points for sure."

Watch the interview below:

ONE Friday Fights 58 is part of Superbon's redemption tour after losing the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in January last year to Chingiz Allazov by knockout in the second round.

He lost via majority decision to fellow Thai superstar Tawanchai PK Saenchai in December when he vied for the featherweight Muay Thai gold, but not before putting up a gallant stand.

Grigorian, meanwhile, won in his last fight in January, knocking out Thai Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the third round.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live on April 5 via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Superbon says he will put on a show at ONE Friday Fights 58

Apart from claiming the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title, Superbon said he will also put on a show at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 in Thailand for fans to enjoy.

The Thai superstar will reengage with Armenian rival Marat Grigorian in the headlining contest of the event happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Like all of his fights, Supebon said important for him is to be entertaining as much possible as it is expected from him as a seasoned fighter. He shared to ONE Championship in an interview:

"Yeah [it's important to put on a show] because, for me. we fight a lot in our lives. And in my life, I lose and win every time. It took me a very long time to come here, so putting on a show is a must."

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be Superbon's seventh outing since making his ONE debut in July 2020.

