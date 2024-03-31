“Superbon’s kicks versus Grigorian’s punches” - Lito Adiwang expects styles clash between Superbon, Marat Grigorian in Bangkok

Strawweight standout Lito Adiwang expects the rematch between Superbon Singha Mawynn and Marat Grigorian to come down to the Thai's vicious kicks and the Armenian powerhouse's heavy hands.

This Friday, April 5, ONE Championship returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a loaded ONE Friday Fights 58 card headlined by an interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship clash as Superbon runs back his March 2022 meeting with Marat Grigorian.

In their first meeting under the ONE banner, Superbon came out on top, delivering a dominant five-round performance en route to a unanimous decision. In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Lito Adiwang suggested that their scrap inside the Mecca of Muay Thai will ultimately come down to two factors.

"Superbon versus Grigorian, it's gonna be Superbon's kicks versus Grigorian's punches," Adiwang said.

Both Superbon and Marat Grigorian looked spectacular in their last kickboxing bouts with the former landing a picture-perfect head-kick KO against Tayfun Ozcan in the second round of their ONE Fight Night 11 clash last summer.

As for Grigorian, he is fresh off a third-round destruction of another Thai icon, Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, at ONE 165 in Tokyo.

Marat Grigorian ready to break through and leave Thailand with ONE Championship gold

Unlike his opponent, Marat Grigorian has never known what it feels like to hold 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold over his shoulder. Come Friday, the former three-time GLORY Kickboxing titleholder plans to change that.

"My goal is to be the World Champion of ONE Championship," Grigorian told the promotion ahead of fight night. "That's the only goal in my mind. So it means everything to me. I will do my best to get there."

Will Grigorian break through and leave The Land of Smiles with the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing crown, or will Superbon go two-up on the Armenian and set the stage for a rematch with the division's undisputed champion, Chingiz Allazov?

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world.