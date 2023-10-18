“I’m sure he’ll put up a good fight” - Stephen Loman expects big things from Fabricio Andrade in Jonathan Haggerty superfight

Stephen Loman and Fabricio Andrade may have gone back and forth in the past, but the Filipino star is now putting all his chips into his potential rival.

Andrade, the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, will take on ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty in a historic superfight at ONE Fight Night 16 on November 3.

The two world champions will contend for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Loman gave his thoughts on the impending matchup.

Loman, the No.2-ranked bantamweight MMA contender, said Andrade is more than capable of trading leather with a natural striker such as Haggerty.

He said:

“Andrade is a top-notch fighter. His stand-up game is excellent and he chains his striking combinations well. If he’s able to adjust to the kickboxing rules, I’m sure he’ll put up a good fight.”

Observers have discounted Andrade as an easy opponent for Haggerty, but ‘Wonderboy’ has one of the best martial arts bases in the stacked ONE Championship MMA roster.

Andrade started his professional career at kickboxing and Muay Thai, and he established an impressive 40-3 record across the two disciplines. He’s since carved a stellar MMA career and owns a perfect 6-0 (one no contest) in ONE Championship. Of his six wins, four have come by knockout and one by submission.

Andrade’s last fight saw him capture the vacant ONE bantamweight MMA world title with a fourth-round referee stoppage win over John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7.

ONE Fight Night 16 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Loman's entire interview below: