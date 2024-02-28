“I don't overlook anybody” – Jarred Brooks says Joshua Pacio still a dangerous fighter despite beating him once before

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks may have beaten arch rival and former divisional king ‘The Passion’ Joshua Pacio once before. But there’s no way he is underestimating the Filipino stalwart heading into their highly anticipated rematch this weekend.

Brooks scored a unanimous decision victory over Pacio at ONE 164 two years ago in Manila to capture the strawweight throne. Now, the two run it back in Qatar on Friday.

‘The Monkey God’ is set to defend strawweight MMA gold against ‘The Passion’ at ONE 166: Qatar, ONE Championship’s historic return to the Middle East. The event broadcasts live from the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar on Friday, March 1.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Brooks says he is not taking Pacio lightly, even after he scored a dominant decision victory over the ex-Team Lakay athlete in 2022.

‘The Monkey God’ said:

“Everybody's caught my eye. I mean, I always studied the vision. I'm always trying to be one step ahead of every opponent. I still don't overlook anybody that I've beaten.”

Jarred Brooks on proving himself as the best strawweight in the world: “I’m a Terminator”

Likening himself to the iconic Hollywood antihero played by legendary actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks says he is a cut above the rest.

He told ONE:

“Dude, I eliminated everybody. I'm a Terminator. All these guys are Predators. They'll go out and they'll hunt all day. But when that other predator comes around, you know it shows. So I'm a Terminator. I go until the end and I'm ready to show the world that I am still the best in the world. Strawweight, and hopefully I could show the world that I'm the best flyweight.”

ONE 166: Qatar broadcasts live on Friday, March 1, to existing Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada. Fans can catch all the action live and for free. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on ONE Championship.