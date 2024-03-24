“I would pay big dollars for that” - Fans pumped for Filipino-American star Jackie Buntan’s planned transition to kickboxing

After scoring her third-straight win in the art of eight limbs, Jackie Buntan is eyeing a potential move to kickboxing.

After taking the majority of 2023 to focus on improving her skills, the Boxing Works standout returned with a vengeance at ONE Fight Night 20, earning a decisive victory over 'The Italian Queen' Martine Michieletto. With the victory, Buntan moved to 6-1 under the ONE Championship banner. As a result, she may be next in line for a shot at the reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai titleholder, Smilla Sundell.

However, Buntan may have something else in mind. Taking to social media, the one-time ONE world title challenger suggested that a move from four-ounce gloves to eight-ouncers may be in her immediate future:

"That’s 3 in a row now," Buntan wrote on Instagram. "I’ve always expressed my interest to get into the Kickboxing circuit and I feel like this is the year to do so ⭐️ who wants to see me in a kickboxing fight?"

Responding in the comments section, Jackie Buntan's fans were 100% on board with seeing her test out her skills in the world of kickboxing.

"I would pay big dollars for that"

"Ummm yes please!"

"The Buntan in kickboxing that's scary!"

"You're a savage! My fav female fighter"

"Amazing!!! So proud of you! I've enjoyed your journey..."

"You can do it"

"Let's go! I'm ready for it"

"Hell yeahhh!! Do it!!!"

Jackie Buntan was one of the many highlights during ONE Championship's second all-women event

Jackie Buntan's big win at ONE Fight Night 20 was just one of the many entertaining scraps that went down during the promotion's historic International Women's Day event. In the co-main event of the evening, ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues continued to reign over her division with an iron fist, defeating Spanish standout Cristina Morales.

In the evening's headliner, Thai queen Phetjeeja traded in her interim title for undisputed gold, besting Janet Todd to claim the ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship.

Check out all the highlights from ONE Championship's second-ever all-women's card below and don't forget to watch the full ONE Fight Night 20 replay via Amazon Prime Video in North America.