“I really look up to her” - Jihin Radzuan won’t put herself into world title contention against Stamp just yet

Jihin Radzuan is in no hurry to stake her claim for Stamp Fairtex’s ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title.

Although she and Stamp traded leather before, Radzuan doesn’t want to immediately shoot her shot at her good friend’s newly won world championship.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, the No.5-ranked women’s atomweight MMA contender expressed her admiration for Stamp and how she won’t risk ruining their friendship over a piece of gold.

Jihin said:

“Like I said, it's not in bad terms like, I'm still friends with her, I love what she's doing and I really look up to her, and it's not my style like, ‘Oh, she got the belt right now and I want to challenge her.’”

While they’re training partners and close friends now, Stamp and Radzuan didn’t start out the way things are now.

Stamp was coming off her world title loss to Angela Lee for the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title at ONE X when she faced 'Shadow Cat' at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Although Radzuan held her own, Stamp was utterly dominant throughout the three-round contest and claimed the unanimous decision win.

Jihin, however, found herself joining Stamp at Fairtex Training Center as a training partner for the Thai megastar’s preparation for Alyse Anderson at ONE Fight Night 10.

‘Shadow Cat’ was also instrumental in helping Stamp prepare for her world title fight against Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14.

These two fighters may still be on opposite ends of the rankings, but Radzuan could become Stamp’s next challenger if she racks up the necessary wins to put her within reach of the world title.

Watch the entire interview below: