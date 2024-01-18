“I did the right things” – Martin Nguyen says he crafted an ‘anti-wrestling’ game plan to counter Garry Tonon’s grappling prowess

Former double ONE world champion Martin Nguyen sees action later this month and is coming in prepared to make it a winning return. He is going up against noted grappler Garry Tonon, who he has a special game plan for.

The two fighters will collide at ONE 165: Superlek vs Takeru on January 28 in Japan in a featherweight MMA showdown between top contenders.

It is part of the event happening at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, marking the return of ONE Championship to Japan after almost five years.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in an interview, ‘The Situ-Asian’ said he is fully aware of what Tonon is capable of, and he and his team worked on a game plan to limit the effects of the vaunted grappling game of ‘The Lion Killer.’

The 34-year-old Nguyen said:

“Let that be known, it’s not just a jiu-jitsu fight in this fight, you know. I feel like I did the right things so we'll see. I felt like I've done the right things throughout this whole fight camp, so it's been a whole jiu-jitsu and anti-wrestling. So, like I said, my team has prepared me well and I can't wait to go in there and show the fans a great fight.” [2:40 onwards]

Watch the interview below:

Martin Nguyen of Australia was last in action in February last year, where he defeated Brazilian Leonardo Casotti by unanimous decision. It was a bounce-back victory for the former featherweight and lightweight MMA world champion.

American Tonon, 32, meanwhile, has won back-to-back matches heading into ONE 165. His latest victory was over Russian Shamil Gasanov by submission in the second round in July.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will air live via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

Garry Tonon looking forward to clash with Martin Nguyen

American MMA fighter Garry Tonon considers Martin Nguyen a marquee opponent and he is looking forward to mixing it up with the Vietnamese-Australian veteran warrior later on January 28 at ONE 165: Superlek vs Takeru.

In an interview with SCMP MMA last year, the New Jersey native said he has long wanted to take on Martin Nguyen, seeing him as an important figure in the featherweight division he has to go through.

Tonon said:

“Let's do it. You know, like I said, I've been asking for that fight for a long time. I think it's the most important fight in the division no matter whether he has the title or not.”

Both fighters are currently inside the top 5 in the featherweight MMA division, with Tonon at No. 1 and Nguyen at No. 3. A win at ONE 165 should set them up for a world title shot after.