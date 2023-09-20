“I think I heard gunshots” - Fans fall in love with Jackie Buntan’s fearsome technique

Fans are loving Jackie Buntan’s most recent pad session this week as she worked up a sweat at the Boxing Works gym in California.

The former ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title challenger showcased some of her most fearsome techniques with world-renowned boxing coach, Bryan Popejoy, which evoked awe and admiration from her fans.

Before you watch the clip on Instagram, check out their wild reactions below:

Jackie Buntan is definitely feeling the flow after arranging another pad session this week. The Filipino-American striker last fought in Colorado, U.S.A. at ONE Fight Night 10 and made a memorable impression on her Muay Thai fans.

Although she didn’t take home a $50,000 performance bonus as expected, Buntan made the impact she yearned for by defeating Australia’s Diandra Martin by TKO in the first round to open the historic U.S. event.

She was then set to challenge former foe ‘The Hurricane’ Smilla Sundell in a rematch for the ONE strawweight crown in this month’s ONE Fight Night 14, but unfortunately withdrew from the contest due to “family matters.”

It would have been a second opportunity for Buntan to redeem herself against Sundell after dropping a unanimous decision to the Swedish striker for the inaugural world title in April 2022.

Despite being out of the event this year, the American-Filipino powerhouse is always reminded that she’s got an old debt to settle.

Hence, she’ll be keeping a close eye on Sundell as the champ defends her ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title against atomweight queen Allycia Helen Rodrigues at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29.