“I don't think he's learned how to fight” – Anatoly Malykhin doesn’t see Reinier de Ridder coming in with improved standup

Anatoly Malykhin isn’t worried about what Reinier de Ridder will bring to the table in their rematch at ONE 166.

On March 1 in Qatar, the two-division world champion will look to make history by conquering a third division when he faces ‘The Dutch Knight’ at middleweight.

‘Sladkiy’ became the first man to defeat de Ridder back at ONE on Prime Video 5 where his dominant display spoke for itself.

With over a year gap between their two encounters, many expect the middleweight champion to make a lot of adjustments after seemingly underestimating his opponent the first time around.

Anatoly Malykhin isn’t so convinced, as he revealed in a recent interview with ONE Championship.

The challenger said that he doesn’t expect his opponent to make massive leaps in the areas that will be crucial to him winning this fight:

“Yes, surely he has already drawn conclusions from our previous encounter, but what could he do since then? I don't think he's learned how to fight in the stand-up, or how to punch hard, or how to freestyle wrestle.”

Reinier de Ridder will disagree with Anatoly Malykhin and his assessment

It’s only natural that Anatoly Malykhin would come into this fight full of confidence after what he was able to do to Reinier de Ridder the first time around.

The Russian’s wrestling and striking was something that the champion seemingly didn’t have an answer for and that makes this rematch another uphill battle.

That being said, de Ridder is confident that he didn’t show what he is truly capable of the first time around.

Make no mistake about it, he won’t be underestimating Malykhin this time around as he looks to gain redemption at the Lusail Sports Arena.

ONE 166: Qatar will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers with an active subscription on March 1.