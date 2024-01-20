“I’ve been really getting after it” – Sage Northcutt’s all praise for ‘amazing’ Shinya Aoki fight camp at Team Alpha Male 

‘Super’ Sage Northcutt has been going hard in the gym as his long-awaited clash with Shinya Aoki closes in.

On Sunday, January 28, Northcutt will return to the Circle for a showdown with one of Japan’s most beloved mixed martial artists. And he’ll do it in enemy territory. ONE 165 will emanate from Ariake Arena in Tokyo and feature a plethora of can’t-miss clashes, including the ONE Championship debut of K-1 kickboxing legend Takeru Segawa.

Ready to score his second win under the ONE banner, Sage Northcutt has been putting in work alongside some of the greatest trainers and former fighters in the world, including one of the best bantamweights in the history of the sport, Urijah Faber.

“Camp’s been amazing,” Northcutt said in an interview with ESPN. “Team Alpha Male is a great gym, one of the best in the world. I've been doing a lot of training with Urijah Faber, my coach Fabio Prado."

He added:

“I have great teammates, Chris Gonzalez, I have a teammate named Eddie. I got a bunch of great training partners, teammates, and coaches and I’ve been really getting after it.”

Sage Northcutt is gunning for his second straight win inside the Circle

After a disastrous ONE Championship debut, Sage Northcutt returned nearly four years later and stunned fight fans inside Denver’s 1stBank Center when he scored a stunning 39-second heel hook submission against former Pakistani MMA champion Ahmed Mujtaba.

He’ll look to build on that momentum against Shinya Aoki, a bonafide legend of the sport and the former ONE lightweight world champion.

‘Tobikan’ Judan’ has struggled to find the win column as of late, suffering back-to-back knockout losses in mixed martial arts. But with a big win over Northcutt in his home country, Aoki could find himself right back in the mix.

ONE 165: Superlek vs. Takeru will be available via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.