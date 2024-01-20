“I want to cover all bases” – Joshua Pacio won’t turn a blind eye to Jarred Brooks’ all-around arsenal

Former ONE world champion Joshua Pacio is preparing himself for the well-rounded attack of reigning strawweight MMA titleholder Jarred Brooks.

As ONE Championship continues to round out the card for its highly anticipated debut in Qatar on March 1, there’s already one ONE world title clash that fight fans are chomping at the bit to see. ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks will put his title on the line against the same man he defeated to claim it in 2022, Joshua Pacio.

In their first meeting at ONE 164, Brooks delivered a dominant performance by Pacio on his back foot with solid striking and constantly threatening the takedown. In the end, Brooks walked away with the belt via a decisive unanimous decision.

This time, Joshua Pacio is preparing himself for anything that ‘The Monkey God’ could potentially throw at him.

“He’s smart, he’s strong, and he talks a lot of trash,” Pacio told The MMA Superfan. “I want to look out for any surprise attacks that he might bring this time around. I want to cover all bases.”

Joshua Pacio bounces back with a big win in 2023

In the time since his lopsided loss to Brooks, Joshua Pacio has found a new gym to call home in Lions Nation MMA. Thus far, it looks like that move is paying off as ‘The Passion’ looked nothing short of spectacular in his decision victory over Russian standout Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 15 in October.

As for Jarred Brooks, ‘The Monkey God’ stepped inside the Circle for a submission grappling clash with five-time IBJJF world champion and ONE world champion Mikey Musumeci. Brooks came up short in his bid to claim a second title in as many sports, but he is more than ready to defend his strawweight MMA crown in a rematch for the ages.

ONE 166: Qatar will be available via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.