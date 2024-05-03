"I want to fight with the best" - Natalia Diachkova excited to test just how 'unbeatable' Smilla Sundell truly is

Russian upstart 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova is headed into the biggest fight of her career this weekend, and she's excited to experience firsthand just how tough the reigning champion of her division really is.

Diachkova is set to challenge former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell of Sweden in the main event of ONE Fight Night 22: Sundell vs. Diachkova on Prime Video.

[Update: Smilla Sundell missed weight at ONE Fight Night 22 and has been stripped of the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title. Natalia Diachkova passed weight and hydration and is still eligible to win the belt.]

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Friday, May 3rd, U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Diachkova says she is hyped to experience all the hype surrounding Sundell.

'Karelian Lynx' said:

"About Sundell, she [seems] unbeatable and that's great. I'm really happy that I'm getting a fight with her because I want to fight with the best. Now she is the best, so I want to fight with her."

Sundell is a freakish combination of height, reach, and relentlessness. The 19-year-old Swedish phenom has been perfect in ONE Championship and has proven to be one of the most dominant titleholders in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Natalia Diachkova underlines importance of showdown with Smilla Sundell at ONE Fight Night 22: "I want to win"

It's not every day you get an opportunity to become a world champion in the world's largest martial arts organization, which is why Russian star 'Karelian Lynx' Natalia Diachkova can't wait to step into the ring with 'The Hurricane' Smilla Sundell this weekend to take ONE gold home with her.

She told ONE Championship:

"I have to win. I want it [the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title]. All I want right now is to get into that ring with her."