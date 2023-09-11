“I want this more than her” – Danielle Kelly ready to realize dream of becoming a world champion vs Jessa Khan

American submission grappling ace Danielle Kelly is coming in with dogged determination for her next fight to realize her goal of becoming a world champion.

The 27-year-old Silver Fox BJJ standout will be competing for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title against Cambodian-American fighter Jessa Khan at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video on September 29.

The marquee clash is part of the 10-fight offering set to go down at the Singapore Indoor Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

In an interview with ONE commentator Mitch Chilson over Instagram, Danielle Kelly shared that her upcoming fight is huge for her and she will do everything she can to come out on top.

The Philadelphia native said:

“I've improved a lot and I'm coming for, I guess, revenge. But you know I want this. This title means more than anything to me and I think she's gonna try to give me a fight, but I want this more than her.”

Check out the interview below:

The battle for the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world title will be the second showdown between the two top female fighters after that in February 2021, in an event outside of ONE Championship in the United States. Jessa Khan came away with a decision victory in said match.

It is something Danielle Kelly is looking to redeem herself from in their title clash while also fulfilling her long-held world title dreams.

She has won back-to-back matches entering the match. Her most recent victory came last February over Ayaka Miura of Japan by unanimous decision.

Jessa Khan, for her part, is making her promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 14. She wants to add a ONE world title after recently winning a gold medal at the 2023 IBJJF World Championship.