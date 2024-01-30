“I want new challenges” – Superlek teases imminent move to bantamweight after successful title defense against Takeru

Superlek Kiatmoo9 is ready for a new challenge after coming out on top against kickboxing icon Takeru Segawa.

On Sunday, ‘The Kicking Machine’ delivered the performance of a lifetime against one of the most dangerous kickboxers in the history of the sport. Superlek, who put his ONE flyweight kickboxing crown on the line, met the former K-1 legend on his home turf and passed the test with flying colors, earning a unanimous decision victory over ‘The Natural Born Crusher’ at ONE 165 in Tokyo.

Following the victory, fight fans were quick to wonder what would come next for the Muay Thai and kickboxing superstar. Superlek left the door open for rematches with Takeru and Rodtang, whom he had a legendary battle with in September, but it appears that a move to bantamweight is the next logical step.

“For me going up to bantamweight is a very good thing because I think that I want new challenges in my life,” he said in a post-fight interview. “I can still continue in the flyweight division but going up to bantamweight is something I am very interested in as well.”

Could we see Superlek vs. Jonathan Haggerty in 2024?

Currently, Jonathan Haggerty holds both the bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles. He claimed the former following a brutal first-round knockout of Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9 in April. Seven months later, he followed up that performance with a brilliantly dominant second-round KO against bantamweight MMA world titleholder Fabricio Andrade to capture the vacant kickboxing crown.

‘The General’ is scheduled to defend his bantamweight Muay Thai title against Brazilian striker Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16.

Are you interested in seeing Superlek move up to face Jonathan Haggerty in a champion vs. champion superfight?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE 165 replay can be watched on demand via watch.onefc.com.