"I want to see that" - Denis Puric 'definitely interested' in all-legend showdown between Seksan and Liam Harrison in Denver

Bosnian-Canadian slugger Denis Puric, like the rest of the world, is beyond thrilled to see Seksan Or Kwanmuang and Liam Harrison share the Circle at ONE 168: Denver on September 6.

'Hitman' is penciled in for his second comeback fight of 2024 against the Thai striking icon in a three-round 140-pound catchweight bout that goes down inside the Ball Arena in U.S. primetime.

Both men have plenty in common, none bigger than their ability to make each fight an instant classic with their willingness to trade leather inside the pocket from bell to bell.

Given their appetite for destruction, Denis Puric expects fireworks to fly when the two veterans of the art meet on ONE Championship's second on-ground show in the United States.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, the Team CSK star offered:

"That's a great one, man. I want to see that. I need to see that. So definitely interested to see what happens with Liam Harrison against Seksan."

The 39-year-old striker has been a longtime fan of 'Hitman'. Over the years, his legion of fans have also compared his dynamite style to that of Harrison's.

While he does expect another trademark performance from Liam Harrison, 'The Bosnian Menace' knows the British legend will be up against a true test in Seksan, whom he has shared a couple of cards outside ONE Championship with in the past.

Puric added:

"Seksan has been a beast, man. I fought in a few tournaments with Seksan on it."

Watch the full interview here:

ONE 168: Denver goes down inside the Ball Arena on September 6. Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Denis Puric vs Rodtang set for ONE 167

Before Liam Harrison and Seksan Or Kwanmuang throw down at ONE 168: Denver, combat sports fans should be treated to another instant classic at ONE 167.

That evening, Denis Puric goes toe-to-toe with Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a flyweight kickboxing encounter inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The battle-tested veteran will be on the hunt for a third successive win under the ONE spotlight, after getting his hand raised against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat and Jacob Smith in the last six months.

Meanwhile, 'The Iron Man' returns to action for the first time since his unanimous decision loss to Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September last year.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE 167 card live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 7.