“I want my sister to fight for the belt” – Mikey Musumeci says sister Tammi deserves shot at Danielle Kelly’s gold

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci believes it's about time his sister gets a shot at ONE gold.

The New Jersey native gave his thoughts on the subject when asked about Danielle Kelly's world title win over Jessa Khan during a recent interview with the South China Morning Post.

Although 'Darth Rigatoni' had praise for the newly crowned divisional queen, he does feel her first assignment as a ONE world champion should come against Tammi.

Mikey Musumeci said:

“Now, watching that match [between Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan], the first thing I thought in my mind is I want my sister to fight for the belt now, you know. My sister has two wins in ONE, and her division is the 115-pound.”

Watch the full interview here:

While his elder sibling has already positioned herself as a favorite to challenge for the atomweight submission grappling crown, 'Darth Rigatoni' added that a rematch between the pair only adds to the stakes.

Tammi and Kelly met in September 2021, with the former getting her hand raised via armlock at the 2021 Flograppling WNO Championship in Austin, Texas. As such, there’s an opportunity for both women to prove who has evolved better over the years

As of now, nothing has been confirmed about Kelly’s first world title defense, but if Mikey Musumeci were to be part of the matchmaking team, his choice seems to be pretty straightforward.

On his end, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ looks to have closed out another stellar year in ONE Championship with three successful title defenses over Gantumur Bayanduuren, Osamah Almarwai, and Jarred Brooks.

Most recently, the 27-year-old submitted Japanese martial arts icon Shinya Aoki with an Aoki Lock at ONE Fight Night 15. North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can relive the entire card via replay for free.